Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

