B. Riley Expects Higher Earnings for Matthews International

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $928.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,488,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after buying an additional 65,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.74%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

