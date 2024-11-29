B. Riley Expects Higher Earnings for Matthews International

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Matthews International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $928.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.
Institutional Trading of Matthews International
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.74%.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
