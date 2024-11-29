B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 63.7% in November

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RILYG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.