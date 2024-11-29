Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 9,587.5% in November

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 9,587.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.