Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

