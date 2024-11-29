Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.44. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,064,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,832,000 after buying an additional 809,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,193,000 after acquiring an additional 493,947 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,449,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 957,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,073,000 after purchasing an additional 313,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,075,000 after purchasing an additional 227,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

