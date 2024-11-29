Barclays Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $317.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $327.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

NYSE:BURL opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

