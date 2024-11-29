Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2844941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

