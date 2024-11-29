Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 388,030 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 9.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
