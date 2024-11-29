Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 388,030 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

