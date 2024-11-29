Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackrock Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. Blackrock Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Blackrock Silver
About Blackrock Silver
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Silver
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.