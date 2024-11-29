Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackrock Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. Blackrock Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Silver

About Blackrock Silver

In other news, Director Antony Wood sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$45,025.00. Also, Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$62,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,800 shares of company stock worth $209,141. Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.