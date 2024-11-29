BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.01. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

