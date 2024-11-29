Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,223.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,576.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4,079.32. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,237.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

