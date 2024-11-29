Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 810,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 987,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.21.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

