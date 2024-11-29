BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,828. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.