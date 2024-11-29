Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 4,722.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $5.92 on Friday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

