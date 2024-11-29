Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $79.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

