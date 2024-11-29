Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $49.94

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.