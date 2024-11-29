Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$4,800.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,800.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. UBS Group raised Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
