Brokerages Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target at $28.83

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Philip Tsai bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,030. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 102,862 shares of company stock worth $978,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $840.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

