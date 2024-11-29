Brokerages Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target at $28.83

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IMNM opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $840.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
