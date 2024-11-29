Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $751.67

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $751.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $856.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

