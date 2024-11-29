Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $208.86

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total value of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,485.05. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $216.17. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

