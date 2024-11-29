Brokers Set Expectations for Abacus Life Q1 Earnings

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Abacus Life Price Performance

ABL opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abacus Life by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,847,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,776,376. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 18,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $137,537.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,830.86. The trade was a 80.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

