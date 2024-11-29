Brokers Set Expectations for TransUnion FY2024 Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year. Needham & Company LLC has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

