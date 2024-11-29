Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

