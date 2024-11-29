Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $126,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $245.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $233.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

