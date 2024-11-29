Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

