Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 262,451 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.69 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

