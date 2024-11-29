Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

