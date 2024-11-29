Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $447.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $353.09 and a 12-month high of $450.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

