Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.