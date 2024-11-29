BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

