BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.36. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.