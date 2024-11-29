BTIG Research Upgrades Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) to Buy

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Embecta Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 11.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Embecta by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Embecta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

