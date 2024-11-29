Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 67.1% in November

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CVKD stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

