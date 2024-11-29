Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Receives $51.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

