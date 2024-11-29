Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

