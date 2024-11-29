Capital Power Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.33.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$64.39.

Insider Activity

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

