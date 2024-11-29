Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.19). Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 24,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.21).

Castelnau Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.51. The company has a market capitalization of £300.22 million, a PE ratio of -3,133.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

Get Castelnau Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £20,063.36 ($25,467.58). 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.