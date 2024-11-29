Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $30.44 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $852.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,569.68. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,213 shares of company stock valued at $752,673 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

