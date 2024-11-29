Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

