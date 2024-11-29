Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.88 and a 52-week high of $205.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

