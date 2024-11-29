Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after buying an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,250,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,111 in the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.