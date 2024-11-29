Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,219 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.47 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.