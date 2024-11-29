Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Generac by 32.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Generac by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,095,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $190.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.93.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

