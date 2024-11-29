Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.