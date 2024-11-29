Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $318.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.71 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $192.57 and a one year high of $332.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.