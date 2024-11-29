Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $108,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1,176.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 814,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2,302.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 578,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 213.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 141,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 762.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

