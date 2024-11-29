Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average is $328.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

