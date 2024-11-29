Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

