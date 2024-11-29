Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3,131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Centerspace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.34%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

